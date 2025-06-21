BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sexbots, Drones and AGI: I predict Tech Trends to 2030!
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
119 views • 2 months ago

In 2018, I mapped out the future—year by year—for the entire 2020s. Now, halfway through the decade, it’s time to put those bold predictions to the test! We’re breaking down which forecasts held up...and which ones missed the mark.

This isn't vague futurism. This is receipts.

If you're into AI, technology or the future, this may be one of the most eye-opening videos you watch all year!

Read my full 2018 article here:

https://discover.hubpages.com/technology/Technology-In-the-2020s-A-Timeline

All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

AI, artificial intelligence, futurism, predictions, technology, news, analysis

newsanalysistechnologyaiartificial intelligencefuturismpredictions
