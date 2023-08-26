BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sasquatch, AI, Australia & UFOs, Congress requests captured UAPs info - Week in Review - Aug 26
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 08/26/2023

Dr. Michael Salla


Aug 26, 2023


Audio book version of US Army Insider Missions released. Australian media begins covering UFOs. Artificial Intelligence and copyright law. Sasquatch are working with benevolent ETs. Update on Peru alien attacks. US Congress requests Intelligence Community Inspector General for info about classified UFO reverse engineering programs, Jeremy Corbell believes UFOs are alien craft and not reverse engineered spacecraft. Curious Space Force connection to Lahaina, Maui fire.


Dr Michael Salla Twitter/X Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO_ylw5w3Iw

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencecongresshawaiiufosfiremauiperuspace forceweek in reviewsasquatchexopoliticsalien craftlahainareverse engineeringmichael sallajeremy corbellaustralian mediacopyright lawus army insider missionsalien attackscaptured uaps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy