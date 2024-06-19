BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The 'Moment' the Greek owned "Tutor" Ship was Hit by Ansar Allah Missiles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
222 views • 11 months ago

The moment the Greek owned Tutor ship was hit by Ansar Allah (Yemen) missiles.

Salvage firm confirms sinking of Greek-owned Tutor struck by Houthis. The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea last week has sunk, salvagers confirmed on Wednesday.

The Tutor was struck with missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat on June 12 and had been taking on water, according to maritime sources.

Two days ago I posted 2 videos from inside the vessel from the crew's perspective, if you missed them, and more details. Cynthia

https://www.brighteon.com/df8081eb-e8d7-46f5-806b-bbf3beab6e6d

https://www.brighteon.com/c9f9af8c-c043-4aad-8c1c-cd70c4db2b3c



iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
