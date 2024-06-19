The 'Moment' the Greek owned "Tutor" Ship was Hit by Ansar Allah Missiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment the Greek owned Tutor ship was hit by Ansar Allah (Yemen) missiles.
Salvage firm confirms sinking of Greek-owned Tutor struck by Houthis. The Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea last week has sunk, salvagers confirmed on Wednesday.
Two days ago I posted 2 videos from inside the vessel from the crew's perspective, if you missed them, and more details. Cynthia
