"This is Biblical This is REAL!" Sid Canoe Predicts Biblical Anarchy, Sings "Time Waits For No One"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
37 followers
50 views • 09/11/2023

Anarchy prediction from February 28, 2017 warning the world of impending catastrophe...


Notes: "Time Waits For No One" is a posthumously released song by Freddy Mercury. With only two days for quickly learning and playing it, sooner than I should have [sounds like I'm singing in the car at times like most anybody trying to sing anything by Queen!] This was a heartfelt warning for America performed at the very time of my life when my wife was putting us all through the hellscape of divorce. I just thought you should know. Seeing these awful times coming I did what I could to spread the word, always with the golden lining behind the dark clouds with the soon coming Kingdom of God on earth right on the horizon. Matt. 6:10


Original video was published February 28, 2017. See here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/W7jcHCjoJDWp/


All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell. Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

Sid Canoe CLOUTHUB: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/zidkenu

NEW Sid Canoe NOW on RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes

Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]


"The Just Shall Live By Faith." Hebrews 10:38

Keywords
anarchyrevolutionapocalypse
