Space Force Vet: China spy balloon is GREAT TIMING for Biden
4 views • 02/17/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 16, 2023


Former Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lehmeier tells Glenn that the timing regarding the China spy balloon is ‘curious’ and that timing ‘almost always’ matters. He explains why having a balloon in the headlines likely is better for Biden than other, underreported scandals. Plus, Lehmeier tells Glenn about possible alien/intelligent life beyond Earth and our current Cold War with China…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaxE8XAb2NI

Keywords
current events, president, veteran, aliens, china, biden, extraterrestrials, glenn beck, space force, cold war, lt col, chinese balloon, spy balloon, matthew lehmeier, curious timing, timing almost always matters
