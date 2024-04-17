© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the Hotel 'Profsoyuznaya' located in the northeastern part of the city of Chernihiv. As a result of this missile strike, this hotel was completely destroyed. Two hours after this missile strike, a Ukrainian high-ranking politician and former deputy commander of the 'Azov' nationalist battalion, Ihor Mosiychuk, admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were in this Hotel.................
