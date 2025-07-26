© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zeleny Gai, liberated in the DPR, was turned by the Armed Forces of Ukraine into a major stronghold and covered the approaches to the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
The Ministry showed footage of the battles for the settlement, the liberation of which was announced today.