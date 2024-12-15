THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 8: The Love of God

One of the hardest things for a human being to understand is the love of God because we are self-centered, easily provoked, quick to judge, full of gossip and born liars. We don't have a lot to offer God because we are marred by sin, in fact, many Christians don't even like themselves and struggle with the idea of a loving God.

They feel that God the Father merely tolerates them because Jesus died for their sins and just can't accept the fact that God loves them. They mistakenly believe that God loves everyone else but them. Does this describe you? If so, you are full of unbelief, questioning God's integrity, calling God a liar, and more or less stating that Jesus is unable to save everyone.

King David is described as a man after God's own heart even though he was a liar, adulterer and murderer. David repented and the Holy Spirit used him to write about repentance and restoration.

Faith and love are cornerstones in Christianity; they are not mutually exclusive and cannot exist without each other. You too can have victory if you are willing to repent of your unbelief and believe that perfect love casts out all fear.

