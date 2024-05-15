ART BELL - KATHLEEN KEATING MEETS THE ANTICHRIST

EDIT #2

A WORK IN PROGRESS.

MARCH 5TH, 2001

THOSE OF YOU ONLY WATCHING 13% OF THIS VIDEO, ARE MISSING THE IDENTITY OF THE ANTICHRIST, OF WHICH MANY OF YOU HAVE ASKED ME, HERE IT IS, POSTED FOR OVER 20 YEARS NOW.....

------------

"THIS GROUP OF SATAN"

"It is in the direction of the Eternal Father that you remove from your country the forces of satan now running rampant in the grouping you call the United Nations.

"You must as a nation take yourself away from this group of satan. You have opened your doors to the enemies of God! These enemies do not defend you, but they wait to pounce upon you like vultures! They are bringing you down to your knees now, My children. Like vultures, they will await their time." - Our Lady of the Roses, September 13, 1974

