Cancelled COVID Doctors Provide URGENT Message To Medical Community
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
2
460 views • 08/14/2023

Canada’s cancelled frontline doctors are true medical heroes for speaking the truth about effective treatments for the COVID-19 virus and have an urgent message to share with the worldwide medical community. Canada's canceled COVID doctors refuse to be silenced — they are sounding the alarm about crimes against humanity and best practices in medicine and science. These heroic Canadian medical professionals are freedom fighters who will stop at nothing to proclaim the truth.

Watch now in this exclusive presentation to LifeSiteNews journalists as Dr. Mary O’Connor, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Christopher Shoemaker, and virologist Dr. Byram Bridle deliver a critical message to doctors, nurses, and medical practitioners everywhere.

Keywords
cancelledprovidecovid doctorsurgent message to medical community
