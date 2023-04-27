BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | ICANN and the Global Censorship Agenda; Senators Push for Digital IDs for All Americans
53 views • 04/27/2023

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE:  https://ept.ms/GlobalCensorshipAgendaCR_YT

Authoritarian governments are trying to control people by pushing new censorship programs on the internet, according to a warning from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which controls some key elements on internet rules. The organization used to be under the U.S. government, and under the protection of the U.S. Constitution, before it was pushed out by the Obama administration amid warnings it would expose the global internet to greater pressure of censorship.

Meanwhile, there’s a new push for a global ID system. This is part of growing concerns over AI and disinformation. Yet the proposed programs come with public concerns of their own—around privacy, free speech, and basic rights.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment caseglobal censorship agenda
