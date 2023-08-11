THE COUTTS 4 - PART 2 - THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - 9PM EASTERN TIME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On tonight's show, we have Jeremy Michael Brown, a retired Special Forces soldier charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds.
The FBI has imprisoned him for refusing to spy on American citizens for them. He is an American Political Prisoner.
Former Police Officer and Detective DONALD BEST on the show to talk about the 200+ political prisoners in Canada including the COUTTS 4.
Canada has fallen....
www.FreedomReport.ca