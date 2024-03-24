© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Living In a Rafah Tent 2-28-24
مطبخ أسماء حسين @Amass_Hussein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apf02JljBes
من داخل أصغر خيمة بمخيم رفح😭 جسدت إلكم كل معاناة الصبر والصمود من أجل الوطن✌️حرب غزة
Feb-28-24
From inside the smallest tent in Rafah camp I embodied for you all the suffering of patience and steadfastness for the sake of the homeland