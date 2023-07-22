Reporter Who Broke Hunter Biden Laptop Story Conveys Searing Remarks Against the FBI on Capitol Hill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Emma-Jo Morris, who broke the Hunter Biden laptop story for the New York Post but was immediately censored by the state on social media in an attempt to influence the 2020 election, just delivered a mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship in America during the House Judiciary Hearing on "Weaponization of the Federal Government". She is now a politics editor at Breitbart News.
