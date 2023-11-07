Maria Zeee & David Sorensen: UN Rothschilds Antichrist Israel What Christians Need to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sorensen joins Maria Zeee to expose connections between the UN, Rothschilds, Antichrist and State of Israel in an interview that must be seen by every person, especially Christians. David explains the history behind how a gravely dangerous belief came to churches that is contrary to the true teaching of the Covenant God made with man.