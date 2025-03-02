© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The streets in the liberated Pogrebki in the Kursk Region are strewn with the bodies of killed Ukrainian military personnel after fierce battles, reports a RIA Novosti correspondent who was the first journalist to visit the settlement.
Adding... many of the Kursk videos and images I see are too graphic, not blurred. Cynthia