Exactly what armored fighting vehicles Are the Ukraine's using in the excursion? We take a look
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
10 followers
23 views • 7 months ago

Took some watching to find out but here is what is doing the bulk of the fighting, they picked well, and its working due to drone measures keeping 80%+ at bay in certain areas. That is changing fast now, losses are mounting and that big tank battle may be on the way. Great match after where we follow a Gepard and end in a PUMA!!!!

