BIOREZ META Health Analyzer NLS | Bioresonance
44 views • 08/20/2023

Frequency based Self Serve Solutions brought to you by BIOREZ WELLNESS Project   

There is an established and evolved practice of analyzing and reinforcing the energetic health of the biofield. The BIOREZ META enables convenient, accurate and non-invasive diagnosis, monitoring, forecasting and therapy. It is an ingenius empowerment tool.

The BIOREZ META contains an extensive database of topics to choose from for diagnosis including microorganisms (parasites), pathology, emotion matrix, heavy metals, environmental toxins (includes EMF), biochemical homeostasis, allergens, nutrients, chakras/aura, homeopathy, and many more.

Meta-Therapy
Employing the principle of resonance, healthy frequencies are broadcast into the bio-field that positively affect cells, tissues, organs and body structures. This helps to correct distortions and influence proper function by imparting resonant energy into the bio-field that is absorbed and utilized to restore balance and homeostasis.


healthtechnologytherapywellnessdiagnosisbiofeedbackbioresonance
