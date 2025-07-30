America's Choice: Protect People or Poison Them? Corporate Immunity is Crippling Our Nation's Future.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While corporate immunity shields pesticide giants, our food supply becomes a chemical cocktail—sabotaging children's brains, workers' health, and America's future. How can we compete globally when we're poisoning our own people?
Watch the shocking interview exposing how lobbyists trade our wellbeing for profits.
#PoisonedNation #CorporateImmunity #FoodSafetyCrisis #HealthOverProfit #ToxicAmerica
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport