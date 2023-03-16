BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023.03.16 Biden Economy God Chickens Gun Rights Florida [VIDS & LINKS]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
03/17/2023

The Biden Economy Is Falling Apart, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2023/03/13/the-biden-economy-is-falling-apart-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-n1677787



'I thank God for answering our prayers': High school football coach, fired 7 years ago for praying after games, finally gets his old job back

https://www.theblaze.com/news/i-thank-god-for-answering-our-prayers-high-school-football-coach-fired-7-years-ago-for-praying-after-games-finally-gets-his-old-job-back



Why Are the Chickens So Sick? - By Joel Salatin

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/why-are-the-chickens-so-sick



Oh No: Listen to What Jim Cramer Has to Say About Inflation

https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2023/03/15/oh-no-listen-to-what-jim-cramer-has-to-say-about-inflation-n716935



Gun rights groups in Florida still pushing for open carry

https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2023/03/14/florida-open-carry-n68387



Judicial Watch Sues Federal Trade Commission for Information on Controversial Targeting of Twitter Owner Elon Musk

https://www.judicialwatch.org/jw-sues-ftc-for-communications/


Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit


🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net


#Economy #Chickens #Inflation #KashPatel #GunRights #Florida #JudicialWatch #FTC #CBDC #Musk #Twitter #GreatReset #WEF #Biden #Pandemic #Covid #Vaccines #AI #NWO #Cabal #Shortages #Prayer #God #ESG #Religion #Rationing #FiteenMinuteCities #WHO #Covfefe


vaccinesfloridagodchickenseconomyprayertwitteraibidenpandemicftcinflationmuskjudicialwatchgunrightswefcovfefeshortagescovidesggreatresetcbdckashpatel
