Hunting Season
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
50 views • 10/07/2023

It is not by chance that within a week there are calls to "formally deprogramming" half of America and that the FBI is targeting conservatives. This simply compounds on early claims that we are "deplorable," "irredeemable," violent extremists. and threats to "democracy."

Listen to my response.  Bottom line, Christians have not even yet begun to fight, not even rhetorically.  But we are beginning to find our voices.   And they are terrified.  What is coming will dwarf anything we have seen so far, for good and for evil.

Fritz Berggren, PhD
Colorado
7 Oct 2023
www.bloodandfaith.com

