LEBANON GROUND INVASION! - Israel Demands U.S. Attack Iran! - Strikes Near Russian Base In Syria!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use Code WAMBEEF to save 25%!

10+ Year Shelf life & All Natural!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the declaration of war between Israel and Lebanon as Israel enters Lebanon by land and pummels Beirut in what they called "limited strikes."

This is yet another escalation while simultaneously telling Iran not to defend itself as their politicians are killed in strikes.

Israel is demanding the United States strike Iran for them which of course would cause a direct war with Russia who is already up against US proxies in Ukraine. Conveniently, Israel is also striking near Russian bases in Syria.

Even the former Israeli Defense Minister is saying that Israel's military is immoral and is executing innocent Palestinians.

1 million Lebanese are set to be displaced according to the Prime Minister of Lebanon.

Israel doesn't care about getting rid of Hezbollah. They care about the Greater Israel Project and expanding their land from the Nile to the Euphrates while killing as many as possible along the way.

If Hezbollah justifies Israel's strikes as a "terrorist organization," then what does that say for Israel whose IDF has killed hundreds of times more innocent civilians than Hezbollah?

The US Navy was recently told to prepare for war with China by 2027 as China sends weapons to Russia and a new economic bloc shifts powers to BRICS. The US also just send over 500 million dollars to aid Taiwan in defense.

They know exactly what they're doing and it's an excuse to force the world under new emergency orders and dictates which would push technocracy, digital ID, CBDCs and compliance across the board.





Are people going to fight back by being independent? Or will they sit and "wait to see what happens" as the world devolves into World War 3 chaos? The perfect situation for the Great Reset to take over. As Klaus Schwab said, China is the role model for the Great Reset. It was written this way long ago.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!