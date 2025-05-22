BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Katie Pasitney—Save Our Ostriches!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
31 views • 3 months ago

May 22, 2025: My guest this week is Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC and daughter of Karen Esperson, owner of the unique ostrich research farm. Katie tells us about their ongoing fight with the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) that wants to cull, kill, depopulate and eliminate their 400 healthy ostriches. The ostriches have already survived an attack of Avian Flu and offer promising scientific opportunities to develop alternative methods of fighting Bird Flu without resorting to mRNA vaccines or massive culls. The CFIA has already killed over 8.7 million farm birds in BC and seem intent on killing these ostriches but refuse to test them for the flu. Hundreds of supporters have visited the farm and want to protect this unique herd of animals.


Learn more or contribute to legal costs at: https://saveourostriches.com


Mr. Lloyd Manchester, of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association, has written some excellent open letters, one to the Prime Minister and one to the BC Leader of the Opposition. You can read them here:

https://www.chp.ca/images/uploads/KCSA-ltr-Carney.pdf

https://www.chp.ca/images/uploads/Ltr-Rustad-05-16-25.pdf


If you’d like to write a letter to politicians, challenging them to speak up about the CFIA’s intrusive and unscientific approach, these are excellent examples.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

