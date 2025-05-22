CHP Talks: Katie Pasitney—Save Our Ostriches!

May 22, 2025: My guest this week is Katie Pasitney, spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC and daughter of Karen Esperson, owner of the unique ostrich research farm. Katie tells us about their ongoing fight with the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) that wants to cull, kill, depopulate and eliminate their 400 healthy ostriches. The ostriches have already survived an attack of Avian Flu and offer promising scientific opportunities to develop alternative methods of fighting Bird Flu without resorting to mRNA vaccines or massive culls. The CFIA has already killed over 8.7 million farm birds in BC and seem intent on killing these ostriches but refuse to test them for the flu. Hundreds of supporters have visited the farm and want to protect this unique herd of animals.





Mr. Lloyd Manchester, of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association, has written some excellent open letters, one to the Prime Minister and one to the BC Leader of the Opposition.

https://www.chp.ca/images/uploads/KCSA-ltr-Carney.pdf

https://www.chp.ca/images/uploads/Ltr-Rustad-05-16-25.pdf





If you'd like to write a letter to politicians, challenging them to speak up about the CFIA's intrusive and unscientific approach, these are excellent examples.





