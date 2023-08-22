FEAR is why People Obey Democrats so More Fear is on the Way

Liberals and their media are up to it again. They want to bring back covid restrictions, and their only way is through fear. But if just 30% show no fear, they lose.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Alex Jones: Biden Admin Preparing To Bring Back Full Covid Restrictions

https://rumble.com/v3a6u8m-alex-jones-biden-admin-preparing-to-bring-back-full-covid-restrictions.html





2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - Dr. Richard Urso - FEAR MONGERING ABOUT COVID STARTING UP AGAIN

https://americasvoice.news/video/67475/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



