Peer Reviewed Study Covid-19 Vaccines Caused 14x More Deaths Than Lives Saved

82C Army
Feb 4, 2024
Please read this study, it is well worth it: https://www.cureus.com/articles/203052-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-lessons-learned-from-the-registrational-trials-and-global-vaccination-campaign#
This study is a damning indictment of the entire vaccine campaign and documents all of the failings. The conclusion is, possibly the biggest medical mistake in human history, and people need to be held to account.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bfybq-peer-reviewed-study-covid-19-vaccines-caused-14x-more-deaths-than-lives-sav.html