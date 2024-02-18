The MSM invoked the 25th Amendment under PDJT ~ but where are the calls for the 25th now??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLASHBACK: The main stream media relentlessly pushed for the 25th Amendment to be invoked over 600 times while Trump was in office.
Where are the calls for the 25th Amendment now that we have a president whose mental capacity has been questioned by his own DOJ?