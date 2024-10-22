Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit.

A video showed Putin in Kazan began talks with Modi, thanking the Prime Minister of India for attending the BRICS summit.

Also, The President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kazan.

Also, Another guest of the BRICS summit has arrived: Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazwani and the battle with the karavai at the Kazan airport.

The BRICS summit foreign guests were all treated with chak-chak, from Tatarstan - a dish made from fried dough and honey, that resembled a popcorn ball.







