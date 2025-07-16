BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We Live in a World of Confusion and Lies
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 months ago

We are living in a world of confusion.


We have created a generation of people who think they are entitled to everything.


If they don’t get what they want they have the right to throw a fit until everyone gives into them.


When Kamala Haris lost the election counselors were brought into the high schools and colleges to console the little wimps.


They feel they have the right to protest and vandalize the cities.


They preach tolerance however the opposite is the truth.


Make haste, O God, to deliver me; make haste to help me, O Lord. 2 Let them be ashamed and confounded that seek after my soul: let them be turned backward, and put to confusion, that desire my hurt.      Psalms 70:1-2 (KJV)


They are in absolute confusion, they have no moral compass. 


