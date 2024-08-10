I Don't Know You and I never Did

Imagine if You were counting on someone and they told you "I don't even know you"

Then You realize that You never really spent any time with them to get to know them?

Music by Send Rain

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

My Backup Channel pastorbobncc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA