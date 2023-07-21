Russian Navy Prepares to Sink Ships in Black Sea

While the political circus in America distracts the attention of the American public, a genuine world war is intensifying in Eastern Europe. Days ago, Russia vowed to sink ships in the Black Sea if it suspects the vessels are transporting military weapons and ammo to the Ukrainian army. In return, the Ukrainian military vowed to sink civilian ships enroute to Russia. Is anybody paying attention to the worsening political and military conditions between NATO and Russia?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/21/23





