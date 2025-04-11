Ruger Micro 14 vs Ruger Mini 14 - AmbGun 10/22 Iron Sights Rifle Setup

After a year with the Ruger Mini 14, I couldn't help but compare it to my iron sights Ruger 10/22…which I've now dubbed the Micro 14….Mini 14 vs Micro 14.





My Micro 14 setup…





Running Ruger’s modular 10/22 stock with the shortest and lowest comb delivers a LOP of 12 ⅝” almost identical to my cut down Mini 14’s 12 ¾”.





My Micro 14 features Tech Sights front and rear with the rear sight extended well over the back of the receiver so that the aperture is 1.25” closer to the eye than my shortened Mini14. The Tech Sights also feature an AR style adjustable post…all around superior to the Mini 14 iron sights. I wish Tech Sights would extend the Mini 14 rear sight to the rear edge of the receiver





Both rifles have an 18.5” barrel and about 22.75” of sight radius.





The mag releases are very similar but the Micro 14 doesn't pinch.





The Mini 14’s safety is ambi superior to the cross bolt safety…crossbolt safeties being a bit of a hazard for the ambidextral gunfighter.





Charging handles are similarly positioned.





At just over 4 pounds, the Micro 14 is less tiring during a two day marksmanship clinic…about the same as Ruger’s new 10/22 Carbon once you factor in an optic for the carbon.





The Micro 14 is an awesome choice for earning your Rifleman patch at a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic. The techniques you learn will transfer just fine to your AR. Maybe a Tippmann M4 22 will deliver identical AR manual of arms but it is over a pound heavier than the Micro 14…and with all of the prone, sit, and stand you will notice every extra ounce.





Doing a quick cold weather AQT, I shot a 45/50 offhand, 42/50 squatting, 50/50 rapid prone, and 92/100 slow fire prone for a total score of 229/250. During the offhand, I placed my RH shots near the top and LH near the bottom so I could differentiate between them. I think the groups suggest a 50 score. Add that in and the overall score is 234. Right up there with the best of my optics scores.





Simple, light, and fairly quiet even without a suppressor. If I were bugging out I’d take this rifle and a few thousand rounds of ammo over an AR with just a couple hundred rounds.





My Micro 14 has the DLC coated Volquartsen Competition bolt…smooth action and reliable extraction. It’s a beautiful piece of work, but not essential.





Its trigger is upgraded with the Volquartsen HP+ kit….great trigger and the auto bolt release greatly improves the manual of arms. You can get a Ruger BX trigger, add in an auto bolt release, and have a near comparable setup and save some money.





The Volquartsen bolt and trigger kit were featured in episodes of our 10/22 Takedown build.





And the Tech Sights irons were also reviewed…both for the 10/22 and as part of the Mini 14 series. Links in the description.





I am very pleased with the Micro 14. Key features: 18.5” barrel, Ruger modular stock, Tech Sights, good trigger, and auto bolt release.





AmbGun 22LR Rifle Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle





Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic

https://www.appleseedinfo.org