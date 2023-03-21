X22 REPORT Ep. 3024b - [D]s Trying To Regain Power, The Path Forward Is Being Set, Think Precedent, Do Not Fear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3024b - March 20, 2023
[D]s Trying To Regain Power, The Path Forward Is Being Set, Think Precedent, Do Not Fear
The [DS] is panicking, all assets deployed to get Trump, they are now trying to create chaos and a civil war. They want the Trump supporters on the street so they can infiltrate the protest. Trump has been baiting them this entire time, he controlled the narrative and now he is pushing them to arrest him to set a precedent to be used later on, to arrest the former Presidents of the US. Do not fear the patriots are in control, Flags out.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
