Are Christians Morons Because They Take Everything on Faith? | Apologetics Video Shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does the Bible REALLY say about "taking it on faith"? Are Christians morons because they do that? As a former atheist, that was basically my catch phrase, until I found out what the Bible actually said on the subject. I was surprised to say the least; check out the video to find out more...
* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u
* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/
* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/
Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder