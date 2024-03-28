Part 3 of 3: When West worships feminism then Satanists’ Islam abuse of women & pedophilia take over

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2024). When the Western feminist nations’ millions of fake Christians become “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks” unidentifiable gender life forms, then God hands them over in judgment to Satan Lucifer’s Vatican Satanist headquarter underground Draco reptilian chimera fake alien base’s Islam Satanist branch and Draco avatar Satanist prophet Muhammad’s demon-possessed followers, to take over their Western feminist nations, and to slap their feminist women, and to rape their feminist women, and to torture & kill their feminist women, and to confiscate their children as pedophile child brides, and to take away women’s freedom given by Christianity. This is what Jezebel does to her own feminist human specie followers, just like their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists and feminist leader high priestess witch Hillary Clinton tortures & lesbian rapes (pegs) & satanically sacrifices & eats 6 million of their Western feminist nations’ girls and throws their leftover human meat & bone ashes into their supermarket groceries & church food & fast food. God’s patriarchy and his real Christian samurai men of Christ and Jesus defends the women, and loves them as their bride, and sacrifices their own lives for the genetically-unrelated total strangers 3 billion women, and treats them with honor & respect. The Western feminist nations’ millions of fanatic feminist Draco-human reptilian hybrid elite men rape the human women & little girls & little boys like a lower inferior cockroach-level specie and child sex slave industry trash, and roast & eat them in their satanic rituals, and drink their adrenochrome children’s blood. The fake Christians hide all of this, because of fear of assassinations and their families getting slaughtered and ridicule from all their church donators, and so they are accomplices in crime with them. Hypocrite feminists. They are feminists when it benefits them, but they are not feminists when they can get their intestines pulled out and skinned alive and their eyes eaten alive in the satanic rituals. The fake Christians are cowardly traitors and the scum of the world. The post-1960s generation mothers & grandmothers created this most wicked generation Western feminist nations’ harlot fake Church’s sons & grandsons who will be judged for turning God’s house into a pig sty, and who have no respect for women or love for women so that they let their women run around making mockery of God with their naked women’s heads and cross-dressing in men’s pants and looking like Western feminist nations’ “hippo” fat female church pastors, who will now be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. These Western feminist nations’ feminist men treat their wives like trash and with disrespect, as if they are men and not women, and they do not treat their women like the feminine nations’ feminine real women. This is why their men are no longer marrying their Western women because they do not see them as women, so their women are hunting frantically for mates in church to breed genetic descendant idols, who will get confiscated by the reptilian elites as child sex slaves & human meat food & laboratory biochemical weapon test subjects & DNA organ harvesting products, because that is the judgment that comes upon Jezebel’s nations that forsake God’s fundamental creatures’ male & female identities.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine