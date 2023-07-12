SEEKING THE KINGDOM OF GOD LUKE 12:22-59

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 12:22-59.
Jesus had just
spoken of the danger of riches. Then he spoke to his disciples, who had few
possessions. They must not worry about what their body needed, like food and
clothes. There are more important things in life than these things. Jesus was
not telling them to forget their responsibilities and not to think about the
future. He was warning them not to worry.
