"Show Is Over": Angry Biden Supporter John Mellencamp Throws Tantrum On Stage
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1197 views • 04/17/2024

Triggered!!!

At a recent concert, John Mellencamp, known for his liberal activism and support for President Biden, had a total meltdown on stage. A fan, seemingly uninterested in his liberal ranting, shouted, "Just Play Some Music!". 

Music blog Wide Open Country said Mellencamp was in the middle of a story when a heckler in the audience shouted: "Just Play Some Music!"

Mellencamp responded: "What do you think I've been doing you (expletive)."

"Here's the thing man, you don't know me," the musician said, adding, "You don't (expletive) know me." He told the concert-goers, "Find this guy [heckler] and let me see him after the show." 

Mellencamp told the audience, "Tell you what I'm going to do, since you have been so wonderful, I'm going to cut about 10 songs out of the show."

He then started playing "Jack and Diane," one of his hit songs from the early 1980s that was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. 

About 15 seconds into the song, he said, "You know what, the show is over."

Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/show-over-angry-biden-supporter-john-cougar-mellencamp-thows-tantrum-stage

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

