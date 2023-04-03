This is Coming For Everyone And You Will Not Have A Choice

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

839,942 views (YouTube) Feb 6, 2021

This important message is NOT a Prophecy, it is a Christian video featuring Evangelist Joe Kirby (OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES) answering two profound questions about 'what happens when we die' and 'is there life after death.'

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at:

https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.



- The RED Zone



