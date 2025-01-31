SN1502: The AI Contract, Volatile Vaxxers & Raid Results ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6f3uma-sn1502-the-ai-contract-volatile-vaxxers-and-raid-results-.html]





[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/01/31/sn1502-the-ai-contract-volatile-vaxxers-raid-results/]





This week we take an unusual and atypical approach towards looking at the strange events we see taking place. From unnatural weather events to influential individuals being confirmed for key positions in the incoming administration, and how all these events may be orchestrated by external means. We talk frequently about technocracy and the scientific dictatorship, but we don’t delve deeper into the means and methods of manipulation.





In this week’s transmission we do. We take another look at the scientific evil that we’re up against, and how overt the actual maliciousness is. People are unwitting and complicit stooges for agendas that are unbeknownst to them, and this is no more evidence than what we see taking place at RFK Jr’s hearing, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Without even recognizing it, they’ve become BIg Pharma shills, advocating for the poisoning of children for profit.





2025 is starting off with a series of bangs, from Project Stargate to the deportation efforts, President Donald Trump isn’t wasting time during his 2nd term. Adherents and attendants at the WEF are feverishly working to confound and disrupt his attempts at carrying out his agenda, all under the guise of altruism. The American people, emboldened by their battle hardened president, are all too eager to see what type of chaos Trump will endeavor next.





