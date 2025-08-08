Ghosts In Ruins: Russia’s New Urban Warfare Reshaping Battle For Pokrovsk

The prolonged large-scale operations in Ukraine have forced the warring sides to rapidly adapt their warfare, including in urban combat. The battle for the key city of Pokrovsk highlights how Russia has refined its approach, moving from large-scale assaults to infiltration.

The first evidence of Russian assault groups operating in Pokrovsk came on July 22. Since then, their presence was confirmed in the eastern, southern and central districts, but the current zones of urban control are still difficult to be clearly determined. The reason is the new tactics of the Russian military, called “total infiltration”.

Russia’s urban warfare tactics have evolved through three distinct phases. The first was exemplified by the first major urban battle of Mariupol. This was a brutal, large-scale siege, where overwhelming firepower and total encirclement crushed Ukrainian resistance. Russian forces relied on heavy armor, artillery, and air superiority.

However, by the time of the battle for Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces had adapted. Foreign-supplied weapons and fierce resistance on the flanks made encirclements nearly impossible. Drones, particularly FPV models, began reshaping the battlefield, making armored vehicles vulnerable. Tanks and IFVs were forced to operate from a distance. Russia then turned to assault teams, engaging in grueling, close-quarter battles.

Today, in Pokrovsk, Russia’s tactics have shifted again. Small reconnaissance and sabotage groups operate deep behind Ukrainian lines amid growing pressure on the flanks. Unlike Mariupol or Bakhmut, Pokrovsk sees minimal use of armored vehicles. Tanks have largely been withdrawn from urban combat due to the extreme threat posed by drones. Instead, Russian forces rely on extremely small, fast-moving assault teams often comprised of just 2-4 soldiers.

The goal is to infiltrate, isolate, and overwhelm Ukrainian positions without exposing large formations to drone strikes. The attack groups are aimed at swiftly crossing the kill zone undetected, often on motorcycles or other light vehicles. Unlike the tanks, the deployment of a large number of UAVs against such small maneuverable targets is no longer profitable.

This approach exploits Ukraine’s manpower shortages. Massive strikes with glide bombs and artillery shelling still largely soften defenses before infantry advances. The depleted and scattered Ukrainian defenses can no longer withstand these dotted but massive attacks, allowing Russian squads to slip through and gain footholds.

Russia’s new strategy demonstrates a hybrid approach blending infiltration, overwhelming firepower, and decentralized assaults. The Pokrovsk battles suggest that an individual soldier’s skills now matter more than ever. With fewer supporting assets, each fighter must be proficient in multiple roles such as drone operation, medical aid, and survival behind enemy lines.

Urban warfare is no longer about brute force but about adaptability, stealth, and outthinking the enemy.

https://southfront.press/russia-new-urban-warfare-reshaping-battle-for-pokrovsk/