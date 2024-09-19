The Lindell Report with Mike Lindell | 17 September 2024

The current administration is DESTROYING the dollar. Protect your wealth by investing in gold and silver! Use this link to get up to $10,000 in FREE Silver: Https://MikeLikesGold.com Let them know Mike sent you!





Scientists recently discovered a little-known nutrient that dramatically reduces joint pain, fights inflammation and improves your joint, heart and brain health... in as little as 7 days… The best part? Unlike Ibuprofen and painkillers, this food has no side effects In fact, just the opposite: it ALSO protects your heart and helps prevent memory loss... Learn more here⇒ Https://GetKrill.com/Lindell





Go to https://Mypillow.com and use the promo code L66 to save up to 66% off My Pillow products and support the FrankSpeech Network.









We will NOT eat the Crickets! Go to

https://Prepperfarms.com

for high quality, USA Storage Beef