Thank You, RFK Jr. - Southern Border Visit. RFK Jr. managed to get out of his busy schedule to show the world just a glimpse of the human misery and exploitation of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. Democratic party has abandoned it's main platform to protect the vulnerable and is a willing accomplice to exploit millions of people. Where is the white pants suit crying lady A-O-Me? Anyone see A-O-Me back at the border shedding her fake tears? [Disclaimer: Yes, I said JFK Jr. on accident twice in this clip, my apologies]