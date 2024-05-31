In the north of the Gaza Strip, the operation of the Israeli forces in Jabalia, which lasted just under 3 weeks, has effectively concluded

IDF Operation in Jabalia: Withdrawal of Majority of IDF Forces

Situation as of the end of May 30, 2024

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the operation of the Israeli forces in Jabalia, which lasted just under three weeks, has effectively concluded. The IDF command began withdrawing its forces yesterday evening, but by midday today, footage confirming the absence of Israelis in most of the populated area has emerged.

▪️While the available online videos and photos are insufficient to establish the exact configuration of the front line, the Israeli units have definitively left the Al-Quds Street area, the residential sector southeast of the Hamdan Cemetery, and the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The situation around the Al-Awda Hospital is still shrouded in the fog of war, but amid reports of Hamas attacks on IDF positions nearby, the Israelis likely maintain a limited presence in this area.





▪️After the withdrawal of the Israeli units, crowds of refugees began returning to the semi-destroyed areas, actively documenting the aftermath of the IDF operation in Jabalia. They also captured one of the IDF's strikes on the abandoned districts, resulting in several casualties.

▪️Simultaneously, airstrikes and artillery continue to hit other satellite cities, as well as the capital of the Palestinian enclave itself. Arab-language media, in their usual manner, reported on civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.





🔻It is difficult to speak of an undoubted success of the IDF operation in Jabalia - yes, the Israelis occupied a fairly extensive territory in the southeast of the camp, but this is only a third of the entire populated area.

And although the Israeli command will soon report on the fulfillment of all the assigned tasks, statements about regular Hamas sorties and periodic rocket launches at the border settlements of Israel suggest the opposite.

#digest #Jabalia #Israel #map #Palestine