ELAINE'S STORY: SHE WAS BUTCHERED BY HEALTHCARE
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
55 views • 07/16/2023

Listen now (22 min) | Elaine tells about her experiences dealing with her healthcare providers. We touch on hormone therapy, nutrition, and ways to approach healthcare. THE KEY BOOK to understand the corruption of psychiatry is Robert Whitaker's Anatomy of an Epidemic. He describes the psychiatric drugs. These are toxic and addictive, and few have been studied using proper sugar pill comparisons (placebos). If we used the "art of medicine" and gave these medications sparingly and for clear indications, they would be helpful. But when they are prescribed indiscriminately as we do now, we have a disaster,


Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe
