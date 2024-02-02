CCTV Footage Reveals the Moment Disguised Israeli Forces Raided a Hospital in Jenin

This is from Jan 31st.

CCTV footage reveals the moment disguised Israeli forces dressed as medics raided the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The soldiers killed three people inside the hospital. Footage shared online and in Israeli media showed around a dozen Israeli soldiers in the hospital, armed with assault rifles. The raid left parts of the hospital destroyed, with blood stains on beds and hospital equipment.

The three Palestinians were not hiding in the hospital but were rather hospitalised, including one who was crippled and unable to move from previous injuries.

Despite not being able to move and posing no threat to the Jewish state, the Israeli leadership opted to shoot him dead.

He was shot dead in his hospital bed.

There was a video from the aftermath of the Israeli occupation attack on the Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital. The three men were executed with a shot in their heads while sleeping, Mohammad Jalamneh was reportedly in a coma. All that's left are his brains scattered over the pillow of his hospital bed. No need to show that.









