Donbass - "Untold Story" - Full Short Documentary (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/4004fb24-4214-4885-96fc-e92cedf46852
Full documentary: Untold Story
🔹The British filmmaker @JohnnyJamesMiller takes his camera and goes to Donbass and Donetsk, Ukraine, wherein the residents have been shelled intermittently for eight years amidst the media blackout.
@PressTVDoc