What Is The Truth About The Drones Over New Jersey?-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 6 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
65 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, end times things are absolutely heating up over our heads, and it’s getting hotter by the minute. Are they drones?, are they UFOs?, what on Earth are they? Before you answer that question, know this. The bulk of these sightings that have been occurring over North Jersey the past 4 weeks are also showing up close to local military installations like the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base. If they are drones of an enemy nation, and it boggles the mind to even consider that possibility, that’s really bad news. If it’s not a foreign country’s drones, and they’re UFOs, that’s even worse. If they’re US military crafts, and the government is allowing citizens to be subjected to it night after night with no explanation, that would be a very scary harbinger of impending civil war along the lines of Leave The World Behind. Join us today as we ask the questions no one else is asking, and turn to the King James Bible for the answers!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
