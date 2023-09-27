Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Katie Groves Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is hard to watch but its important people know the truth of the reality in which some kids are subject to and enduring. Listen to what she's saying and share copy and repost this until the truth is known. This first step to ending this horrific reality is awareness to the magnitude of the issue. Its sad to think the reality of certain segments of the population have sunk to such a level of depravity, but the way we begin to deal with these monstrous people is for you to watch this then share with others