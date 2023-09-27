BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Katie Groves Speaks Out
Conspiracies Uncovered
Conspiracies Uncovered
This is hard to watch but its important people know the truth of the reality in which some kids are subject to and enduring. Listen to what she's saying and share copy and repost this until the truth is known. This first step to ending this horrific reality is awareness to the magnitude of the issue. Its sad to think the reality of certain segments of the population have sunk to such a level of depravity, but the way we begin to deal with these monstrous people is for you to watch this then share with others

Keywords
child pornsatanic ritual abusechild sacraficemurdered children
