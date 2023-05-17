EPOCH TV | The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told Premiering May 19, 2023 Epoch TV
Jan Jekielek @JanJekielek writes:
Some who took vaccine with the noblest of intentions experienced unexpected debilitating aftereffects. Instead of compassion, they were met with skepticism; instead of being helped they were shunned; instead of being heard, they were silenced.
Join us as we bring their stories out of the shadows so they can be heard and seen and no longer alone.
Coming May 19! “The #UnseenCrisis” — a new documentary bringing COVID-19 #VaccineInjury out of the shadows. Intimate and uncensored. A documentary about people, not politics.
Written / directed by @CindyDrukier
Executive Producer @JanJekielek
