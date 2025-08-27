Thyroid Problems in Children

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Could your child’s ADHD, fatigue, or delayed growth actually be low thyroid? In this episode, Dr. Steven Hotze reveals why hypothyroidism isn’t just an adult health issue. It can affect children as young as two! He explains how conventional medicine often overlooks thyroid problems by relying too heavily on blood tests and prescribing pharmaceuticals that mask symptoms without addressing the root cause.

Dr. Hotze breaks down how thyroid hormones regulate metabolism, brain function, mood, and overall vitality, and why imbalances can lead to a host of issues, including behavioral changes, poor school performance, menstrual irregularities, and stunted development. He discusses how natural desiccated thyroid, prescribed based on clinical symptoms rather than lab averages, can help restore energy, focus, growth, and quality of life, without resorting to psychotropic drugs or stimulants.

If your child has been diagnosed with ADHD, depression, or anxiety, or simply isn’t thriving, there may be an underlying hormonal imbalance. Learn how evaluating and restoring healthy thyroid function can change the course of their health and future!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

