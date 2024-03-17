Seeing Many Southwest Painted Air Scum Lately 3/12/24 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When I look up now so many of these spewing jack asses appear to be painted like Southwest Airlines. I hope some of you are seeing the same above you..at least in LA. Watch the trails turn very creepy and advanced technology toward the second half of this video. Looks much like DNA under a microscope. Tell me what you think ok? It sure as hell is not water vapor like they tell us.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos